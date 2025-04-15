See the multi-million pound changes planned for Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are being invited to have their say on multi-million pound changes planned for the Museum and Winter Gardens.

Major changes planned for the Museum & Winter Gardens | Submitted

Drop in events will be held at the venue next week, which will be the first opportunity for people to see the major proposals for the city landmark.

The council first secured funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund in 2022 to progress its initial plans to transform the museum, with plans evolving thanks to the help and support of the community.

Taking place on the afternoon of Thursday, April 24 and the morning of Friday, April 25, the drop in events will give people the chance to review the architectural and building designs and learn about engagement activities.

People will also be able to speak to the architects, exhibition designers and engagement specialists and share their thoughts with the team.

Following the initial Heritage Lottery Funding of £299,425 in 2022 to develop the plans, the city council is now working towards submitting its bid for a full National Lottery Heritage Fund grant, totalling millions, at the end of May.

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: "Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens has long been one of our city's favourite spaces and we're really excited to be sharing our plans for its transformation as they continue to take shape.

"The proposals have evolved with the help and support of the community and are very much in line with what our residents and visitors have told us they want to see.

"We're especially excited about plans for creating a better connection between the museum and Mowbray Park and community garden which is all about recognising the importance of the natural environment.

"We hope people will take the time to come along to see the plans for themselves and we'd really love to hear their views."

The two drop in sessions are taking place at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens on:

Thursday 24 April - 1pm - 4pm

Friday 25 April - 10am - 3pm