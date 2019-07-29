Inside the most expensive house in Washington

See inside the most expensive house for sale in Washington - complete with its own bar, three living rooms and even a phone box

Take a look inside the most expensive house currently up for sale in Washington – it’s on the market for a guide price of £895,000.

By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 16:30

This five-bedroom house has three reception rooms, a breakfasting kitchen with orangery and access to the rear sun terrace and tear gardens. It also has a separate garage and a private flat and is situated in a gated community in Washington. We take a look inside the property which has it’s own bar and even a traditional red telephone box in the garden.

1. Gated residence

The detached home is situated on an elevated site offering delightful views over the surrounding area to include the River Wear and nearby Penshaw Monument.

2. Grand entrance foyer

Internally the property boasts a superb entrance foyer with sandstone floor and returning staircase leading to a galleried landing.

3. The house has it's own bar

Entertain family and friends in your own bar. With a cosy seating area in the window and a traditional wooden bar, the Washington home gives you the feeling of being in a pub without leaving the house.

4. Take a seat in the bar

Enjoy a pint or a cocktail in the home's personal bar.

