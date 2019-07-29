See inside the most expensive house for sale in Washington - complete with its own bar, three living rooms and even a phone box
Take a look inside the most expensive house currently up for sale in Washington – it’s on the market for a guide price of £895,000.
By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 29 July, 2019, 16:30
This five-bedroom house has three reception rooms, a breakfasting kitchen with orangery and access to the rear sun terrace and tear gardens. It also has a separate garage and a private flat and is situated in a gated community in Washington. We take a look inside the property which has it’s own bar and even a traditional red telephone box in the garden.