Searching for adventure? You and your friends could take part in the Great Northern Dragon Boat Challenge

Teams with a sense of adventure are being urged to take part in a dragon boat race.

As well as raising money for good causes, groups can have some fun when Hetton Lyons Country Park plays host to the Great Northern Dragon Boat Challenge.

It’s a great day out for friends or for work colleagues Ian Wong

Taking place on Sunday, August 11, teams will race against each other in a sporting tradition that goes back more than 2,000 years.

And there is still time for parties of friends, family and business colleagues to take part in the event, raising funds for the charity of their choice.

The event is being organised by two of Wearside’s leading Rotary groups – SR1 and Sunderland Satellite – which along with the racing is organising a whole host of other attractions for the day.

Anyone interested in taking part needs to gather a group of 20 people who can if they choose raise sponsorship to support a charity.

The races will take place in traditional Chinese dragon boats across a 250-metre-long course, which will be provided.

Prior experience isn’t necessary and full training will be given on the day.

Ian Wong, president of Sunderland’s SR1 Rotary Group, said: “The emphasis is very much on having fun and raising money for some fantastic causes.

“It’s a great day out for friends or for work colleagues who want an unusual team building experience or anyone who wants to help their favourite charity.”

Anyone wanting more information or who wants to enter a team – at a cost of £400 per boat - can download the entry form at www.dragonboats.co.uk.

Along with the racing, visitors can enjoy a fun fair, beer stand and a range of craft and food stalls which will be available throughout the day.

Winning teams will also get the opportunity to take part in the final race with the hope of being announced the event champions.

The event starts at 10am and runs until 5pm.

A range of sponsorship opportunities are available for the event, further information is available by contacting Ian at ian.wong77@gmail.com.