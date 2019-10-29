Search for Seaham man as part of suspected robbery and theft probe
A police team has issued an appeal to trace a Seaham man as part of an inquiry into a suspected robbery and shoplifting offence.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 5:54 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 5:57 pm
Officers in Seaham want to trace Lee Percival in connection with their investigations.
The 38-year-old is from the Seaham area, and Durham Constabulary hopes people will help them track him down as they piece together information about the offences.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the force on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.