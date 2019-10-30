Jessica Kennedy, who is also known as Paige.

Jessica Kennedy was last spotted getting on the number 21 bus from Eldon Square, in Newcastle, to Durham City bus station at 3pm yesterday, Tuesday, October 29.

Durham Constabulary say the 16-year-old, who is also known as Paige, lives in the Coventry area, but had been attending an appointment in Newcastle when she went missing.

She is described as being 5ft 3in tall with shoulder length, straight black hair.

She is of slim build and was last seen wearing a black Nirvana t-shirt, black leggings, a black coat with a fur trim hood and white Fila trainers.

She was also carrying a black handbag and a pink drawstring bag.