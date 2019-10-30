Search for missing teenage girl last seen boarding bus
A teenager has gone missing after she was last seen boarding a bus service which runs between two North East cities.
Jessica Kennedy was last spotted getting on the number 21 bus from Eldon Square, in Newcastle, to Durham City bus station at 3pm yesterday, Tuesday, October 29.
Durham Constabulary say the 16-year-old, who is also known as Paige, lives in the Coventry area, but had been attending an appointment in Newcastle when she went missing.
She is described as being 5ft 3in tall with shoulder length, straight black hair.
She is of slim build and was last seen wearing a black Nirvana t-shirt, black leggings, a black coat with a fur trim hood and white Fila trainers.
She was also carrying a black handbag and a pink drawstring bag.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call us on 101, quoting incident number 70 of October 30.