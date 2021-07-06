Search for Sunderland pensioner's family after he dies at home aged 78

An appeal has been issued to try and trace the family of a pensioner who was found dead in his Sunderland home.

By Fiona Thompson
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:42 pm

Charles Michael Beech was found on Saturday, July 3, at his house in the Monkwearmouth area of the city.

Sunderland’s Coroner’s Office is making inquiries to try and trace the 78-year-old’s next of kin and would like to hear from anyone who can help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact coroner’s officer Jessica Lee on (0191) 561 7844 or email her via [email protected].

