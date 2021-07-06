Charles Michael Beech was found on Saturday, July 3, at his house in the Monkwearmouth area of the city.

Sunderland’s Coroner’s Office is making inquiries to try and trace the 78-year-old’s next of kin and would like to hear from anyone who can help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact coroner’s officer Jessica Lee on (0191) 561 7844 or email her via [email protected].

Sunderland Coroner's Office, which is based at the city's civic centre, is appealing for help to find the family of Charles Michael Beech, 78.

