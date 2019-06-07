An search has been launched to trace the relatives of a pensioner found dead in his home.

George Richard David Johnson was discovered at his house in Hertburn Gardens in Concord, Washington, on Monday.

The 73-year-old was born on October 1, 1946.

It is believed he went by the name Dave and had friends in Gateshead.

Anyone with information can call Sunderland Coroners' officer Neville Dixon on (0191) 561 7842 or email him via neville.dixon@sunderland.gov.uk or his colleague Jessica Lee on (0191) 561 7844 or email her through jessica.lee@sunderland.gov.uk.