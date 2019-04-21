Seals spotted at Sunderland and Seaham as the Easter heatwave continues

Seals have been spotted coming ashore at Sunderland and Seaham to bask in the warm sunshine over the Easter weekend.

Readers have been sending us their snaps of seals which have come ashore.

Are you having a laugh? This seal certainly looks like it is. Thanks to Megan McMurrough for sending in the picture.

The one photographed by Megan McCullough at Roker looks to be having a fabulous time, while Mick Naisbitt sent us pictures and video of a seal he spotted at Seaham Harbour.

