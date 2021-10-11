Seahouses lifeboat transports paramedic to casualty after Holy Island becomes cut off by the tide

Seahouses lifeboat was called to transport a paramedic to Holy Island to treat a patient after the ambulance they were travelling in was unable to reach the casualty due to the causeway being cut off by the tide.

By Neil Fatkin
Monday, 11th October 2021, 9:25 pm

The lifeboat was launched at 7.53am today (October 11) after the Coastguard were called by the North East Ambulance Service who were unable to make the crossing.

A statement from the Coastguard said: “Seahouses lifeboat crew were paged and the ambulance was directed to Seahouses. The lifeboat was launched and conveyed the paramedic to Holy island where the local Coastguard Rescue Team transferred the paramedic to the casualty who was then assessed.”

Read More

Read More
Lifeboat helps rescue man who fell from Northumberland cliff

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Seahouses lifeboat was launched to transport a paramedic to Holy Island after the ambulance was unable to cross the causeway due to the tide.

By this time the tide had sufficiently receded for the casualty to be transferred to a road ambulance to be transported to hospital via the now clear causeway.

The lifeboat was stood down after putting the paramedic ashore and returned to the station at Seahouses.

SEE ALSO: Off-duty police officer dragged along road after being hit by driver

A message from the editor:

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions. The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

SeahousesHoly IslandNorth East Ambulance Service