The part a town’s affiliated Royal Navy ship played in D-Day was remembered as its people gathered to mark the 75th anniversary of the military operation.

HMS Seaham was one of six minesweepers which helped prepare for the arrival of troops on Utah Beach as part of the allied forces’ campaign in June 1944.

More than 100 people turned out to show their respects on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The boat was was commissioned and funded by Seaham, with a new memorial to its service unveiled in the town in 2017 as part of the Clock Garden off North Terrace and North Railway Street.

Father Paul Kennedy, of St John’s Church and a former Army chaplain for the Green Howards, helped head up today’s service on the Terrace Green next to the cenotaph and Ray Lonsdale’s Tommy statue.

Lee Longstaff reads out the order of the day from June 6, 1944.

Lee Longstaff read out the order of the day from June 6, 1944, with the Last Post and Reveille played.

The event was organised by the Seaham Remember Them Fund.