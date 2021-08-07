Seaham MMA fighter Andrew Fisher gearing up for Wembley Bellator clash

MMA fighter Andrew Fisher

For the first time since the pandemic, Andrew Fisher will be able to fight in front of a crowd when he steps into the cage at The SSE Arena, Wembley, on October 1.

It will be one of the first high-profile MMA fight cards to take place with eased restrictions and Andrew, whose last fight a year ago couldn’t take place in front of a live crowd, says it’s great to be able to have friends, family and fans in the audience.

"It is different when you fight for a crowd as you can feel that energy,” he explained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will step back into the cage in October

Andrew will take on Scottish fighter Robert Whiteford in a featherweight feature fight, with Douglas Lima Vs Michael Page on the main card.

The dad-of-four, who has 18 wins under his belt, won his last fight – and he’s confident going into this next bout.

He said: “I train all year round, not just for a fight, but I usually step up the intensity about six weeks before, so I’m holding myself back at the minute.”

As well as being a successful fighter himself, Andrew coaches a number of top fighters from his gym, TFT MMA in Strangford Road, Seaham. Among them is Thornhill fighter Phil De Fries who earlier this year brought home the world heavyweight title for the sixth time running, smashing a new record for the belt with Polish promoter KSW.

Other professional fighters to fight out of the gym include Cal Pacino and Justin Burlinson.

"Sunderland really is a hot bed of fighters,” explained Andrew. “I think it’s because growing up here you are either into football or fighting, and many have gone into it as a discipline.

"When I was younger I went to a boxing gym and it put me off because it’s just about fighting, but with MMA it’s so many different disciplines, such as a grappling and wrestling. It’s such a great way to develop skills and confidence.”

*Tickets for Bellator at Wembley on October 1 are available here.