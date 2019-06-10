Seaham Food Festival on Sunday.

Seaham Food Festival: Picture special as thousands pick up tasty treats at town event

Families from across the region spent their Sunday in Seaham as the sun shone down on the town’s first food festival.

The event was due to start on Saturday, June 8 but had to be called off at short notice due to Storm Miguel battering the region with wind and rain. But on Sunday, June 9 the sun was shining and hungry punters headed to the town en masse to sample the delights and delicacies from a range of delicious stalls. Check out our picture special to see if we caught you on camera.

Crowds watch a demo by TV chef Phil Vickery.
Cheers to the town's first food festival.
Sampling the produce at Seaham Food Festival.
Celebrating the sunshine with a treat at Seaham Food Festival.
