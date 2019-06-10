Seaham Food Festival: Picture special as thousands pick up tasty treats at town event
Families from across the region spent their Sunday in Seaham as the sun shone down on the town’s first food festival.
The event was due to start on Saturday, June 8 but had to be called off at short notice due to Storm Miguel battering the region with wind and rain. But on Sunday, June 9 the sun was shining and hungry punters headed to the town en masse to sample the delights and delicacies from a range of delicious stalls. Check out our picture special to see if we caught you on camera.