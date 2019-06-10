The event was due to start on Saturday, June 8 but had to be called off at short notice due to Storm Miguel battering the region with wind and rain. But on Sunday, June 9 the sun was shining and hungry punters headed to the town en masse to sample the delights and delicacies from a range of delicious stalls. Check out our picture special to see if we caught you on camera.

Crowds watch a demo by TV chef Phil Vickery.

Cheers to the town's first food festival.

Sampling the produce at Seaham Food Festival.

Celebrating the sunshine with a treat at Seaham Food Festival.

