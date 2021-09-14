The casualty was airlifted to hospital in Hull.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called to Seaham Marina at 11.20am yesterday, September 14 to reports of a diver with suspected decompression sickness – a disorder caused by a rapid decrease in pressure.

The team worked alongside marina staff and were able to establish a link with doctors to be given further clinical advice.

The casualty was taken by air to the Hyperbaric chamber at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team were called to assist with a helicopter landing site.

A Sunderland Coastguard spokesperson said: “Arriving on scene the team worked alongside marina staff and began our assessment of the casualty.

"We were able to establish a link with doctors via telephone to be given further clinical advice whilst awaiting the Ambulance which was extremely beneficial.

"The casualty was transported to the helicopter by land and then taken to Hull for further treatment.”

