The Seaham Boxing Day Dip, which is held on Seaham Marina beach, had been organised by East Durham Round Table and entry fees from participants had already raised more than £2,000 to invest in local community initiatives such as Peterlee Town Council’s Santa’s Wish Project which provides gifts for underprivileged children.

It’s the second consecutive year the dip has been curtailed after being cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic.

Round Table chairman Alex Chandy, 22, said: “The event has been running for 10 years and so to have to cancel it again is disappointing.

"We were advised by the Coastguard the event should not go ahead and with the conditions would not meet health and safety requirements.

"It’s disappointing to have to let people know at such short notice.”

The cancellation has also been a big disappointment to the East Durham Veterans Trust, which had 15 swimmers due to take part.

Chief executive officer Andy Cammiss said: “We had raised around £2,500 and so there was a lot of disappointment this morning when we found out it could not go ahead. People were still keen to go in but the conditions were very stormy and the decision has been taken for the right reasons.

"I’m not sure what will now happen with the sponsorship money. Our participants feel an obligation to go in to fulfil their side of the deal. We still want to make it happen and so hopefully an alternative date can be found.”

Despite the event being cancelled, a number of registered participants made their own decision to still take a quick dip into the icy North Sea – many to ensure their charity fundraising exploits were not put in jeopardy.

Dyane Turner said: “We had raised money for the charity Crisis as part of their Facing the Freeze initiative. We had travelled from Bishop Auckland and after raising a couple of hundred pounds we felt an obligation to go in.

"The charity support people who are homeless and while it may be wet and cold today, some of these people face these conditions all the time.”

Friend and fellow fundraiser Tabatha Smith added: “It was good to get in the sea and wash away the cobwebs from Christmas Day.”

Determined not to be curtailed for a second year, a few participants decided to “take a dip anyway”.

Two of those to brave the stormy conditions were Steven Rutter and Jonny Davies, from Peterlee.

Jonny, who was dressed as an elf, said: “It was an absolute nightmare to find out it was cancelled. We were all psyched up ready to get in when the stewards told us, but we weren’t going to let that stop us.

Steven, who was attired in a Christmas suit, said: “It felt a little bit dangerous and so we only went in up to our waist but we couldn’t not go in. It was certainly refreshing.”

