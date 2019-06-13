ScS create storybook themed chair to raise money for St Oswald’s Hospice

A Sunderland based national sofa and carpet chain have created a bespoke armchair based on a child’s favourite storybook.

ScS, has shown its colours by creating a bespoke armchair, inspired by storybook favourite, Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

Elmer is set to bring tonnes of fun to the North East this summer as part of an 11-week long public art trail, Elmer’s Great North Parade.

The business is sponsoring one of the 50 elephant sculptures which will make up the trail, organised and in support of St Oswald’s Hospice.

The one-of-a-kind armchair, upholstered in Elmer’s distinctive, brightly coloured patchwork squares, will be accompanying Elmer as he takes to the roads to meet organisations and families across the region.

Trail followers who visit the ScS-sponsored Elmer at the seafront at Seaburn, and register their visit on the Elmer’s Great North Parade app, will be in with a chance of winning an identical version of the patchwork chair.

Marie Liston, corporate services director at ScS, said: “The chair has been specially made for us by Lebus, one of the largest manufacturers of UK upholstery, with whom we work very closely.

“The Elmer trail encourages families to come together to celebrate the central messages around individuality demonstrated in the book and in the uniqueness of each sculpture. Which is something we encourage as a business and employer.”

Members of the public will be given the chance to bid for the chair, with all proceeds going to St. Oswald’s Hospice.

Jane Hogan, St Oswald’s Hospice head of fundraising, said: “I’m thrilled that ScS made the commitment to come on-board as an Elmer sculpture sponsor.”