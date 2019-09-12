SAFC's Grant Leadbitter and Lynden Gooch call on fans to support Sunderland Food Bank after club saw two tonnes of food donated last year
Sunderland AFC players have visited Sunderland Food Bank to see firsthand how the operation helps those struggling in the city.
SAFC captain Grant Leadbitter and midfielder Lynden Gooch were among those from the club who took the time to visit the food bank on Coronation Street where they learned how volunteers distributed food to those in need.
The visit, which took place on Thursday, September 12, came as Sunderland AFC has announced that it is continuing its partnership with both Sunderland Food Bank and County Durham Food Bank in a bid to boost its food collection.
Launched in 2017, the link-up has seen the club urge fans to donate food items at a number of home matches, with collection points based both at the Stadium of Light and near to St Peter’s Metro Station.
Last season the initiative set up the Red and White Army, and saw supporters donate an impressive two tonnes of food to help those in need.
And now the scheme is continuing, with four food collection dates scheduled at matches on September 28, December 14, February 7 and April 4.
Backing the partnership, Grant Leadbitter said: "This is the first time I have visited Sunderland Food Bank since I came back in January.
"It is a great thing to do and its great for the players to realise that there are some tough circumstances that people are going through.
"It's part of life and as a club we have to help people when we can.
"We have come along today to show our support and give something back.
"As captain I want to try and bring everyone together and doing things like this helps."
Under-23 players Jack Connolly and Jordan Hunter also came along to the visit where they were given a tour by Tommy Mellefont from Sunderland Food Bank before going to the food bank centre at Bethany City Church to see the food being handed out to those in need.
Lynden Gooch said: “Sunderland has been massive part of my life.
“Nearly eight years I’ve been here for now, so this is ultimately my community, so its good to give back and be a part of this.”
Jo said: “Back in 2017 the Red and White Army set up the link between Sunderland Food Bank and the football club.
“Last season the fans collected two tonnes of food which made 292 food parcels and 1,750 meals.
“The match day collections also managed to raise £3,500.
“Its really nice to have the support of the club.”