Classic car enthusiasts enjoy the Autumn sunshine at Ryhope Engine Museum, to show off their vehicles.

Ryhope Engines Museum, built in 1868, welcomed visitors to see the secrets of the Victorian water works, which supplied drinking water to Sunderland and the surrounding areas for 100 years.

The museum opens every year to the public for events, usually around bank holiday weekends and school holidays, so visitors can see the site up and running.

The site is run by dedicated volunteers, who help owners Northumbrian Water preserve the historic monument.

Classic car enthusiasts enjoy the Autumn sunshine at Ryhope Engine Museum.

On Saturday, October 26 to Sunday and October 27, 2019 between 11am and 4pm, the free event also saw a range of classic vehicles parked outside the building.

Speaking ahead of the event, Vicky Cairns of Northumbrian Water, who looks after the partnership with the museum volunteers, said: "Ryhope Engines Museum is a spectacular place to visit and this weekend will see the last public opening of 2019.

"This weekend will give visitors the rare chance to see this Victorian site in action and as an added bonus, there will be a classic vehicle show on the Sunday only.

"We are so proud of this historic landmark and of the partnership we have built up over the last 40 years with the volunteers, who do a wonderful job of helping us to preserve this special place for generations to come."

Ryhope Engine Museum displays classic vehicles outside the building.

Visitors could see the two 100 horsepower beam engines built by R&W Hawthorn, three 'Lancashire' boilers dating from 1908 – two of which are in regular use – in action, as well as the blacksmith's forge with ironwork demonstrations, the waterwheel, and other equipment in operation.

The site is also open to the public as a static exhibit every Sunday, between 2pm and 5pm until the end of December.

Keith Bell, Chairman of Ryhope Engines Trust, said: "The team of volunteers are working hard to get everything ready for this weekend's opening and are excited to welcome visitors through the doors.

"We are looking forward to seeing the various classic vehicles, which has been proudly organised in partnership through the Sunderland and District Classic Vehicle Society."

Car enthusiasts enjoy the Autumn sunshine at Ryhope Engine Museum.