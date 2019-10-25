Road closures and timings for Sunderland's Remembrance Sunday parade
Sunderland City Council has revealed the plans for Remembrance Sunday on November 10 and also for the following day.
Hundreds of service personnel and veterans will take part in the annual Remembrance Parade and Service on Sunday 10 November. Burdon Road and Park Road will be closed from 9.30am until around 2pm, with access to the car park from Park Lane only after this point.
Attendees are advised be in place on Burdon Road by 10.15am. Access to the disabled platform next to the War Memorial is available from 9.30 am.
Parking in the Civic Centre car park will be free on the Sunday.
This year, there will also be an additional public viewing screen on Borough Road, as well as on Burdon Road, allowing more people to get a good view of the service and parade. The PA system will also be extended to Borough Road.
The parade will be led by The Royal Signals (Northern) Band and the Bearpark and Esh Colliery Band.
Units taking part in this year's parade include the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery (Sunderland's adopted regiment), the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and crew members from Sunderland's affiliated warship, HMS Anson.
Regimental Sergeant Major WOI Craig Hilton from the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery is co-ordinating the parade. The 4th Artillery will also provide the largest section of the parade, along with two field guns which will be fired from the terrace in Mowbray Park, to start the two-minute silence at 11 am.
The parade will end in a march past of veterans and serving members of HM Forces.
The salute will be taken by Colonel (Ret’d) Ann Clouston, OBE, ARRC, TD, DL, VR and the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun David Snowdon, from the steps of the Museum in Borough Road.
Hundreds of service personnel and veterans are expected join the event.
At 11am the following day, Monday, November 11, the public will also be asked to pause for a two-minute silence, to mark Armistice Day which signalled the end of the First World War in 1918.
Maroons will sound at 11am and again at 11.02am from Mowbray Park, bringing the observance to an end.