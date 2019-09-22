Retiring police dog puts up his paws after five years sniffing out crime
A dog with a nose for sniffing out crime has begun his retirement after more than five years of life on the beat.
Durham Constabulary’s PD Rico has spent his last day on patrol.
The seven-year-old German Shepherd joined its dog section since at around 18-months-old and carried out general police duties and also worked as a firearms support dog.
He is now going to live with a member of the public and will be supported by PawsUp, the force’s retired police dogs benevolent fund.
The fund, which is already selling its 2020 calendar as part of its fundraising campaign, is hosting an annual black tie fundraiser at Ramside Hall, on the outskirts of Durham, on Saturday, November 16.
Tickets are £35 and include a two-course dinner and a free drinks reception.
For more information about the event and the fund, visit www.pawsup.org.uk.