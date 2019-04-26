Residents in Sunderland community speak of shock after woman suffers life-threatening injuries following fall from window

Residents living in a Sunderland community have spoken of their shock after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she fell from a second floor window.

Emergency services were called to reports that a woman had fallen from a second floor window at an address on Claremont Terrace, off Belvedere Road, in Sunderland, at 6.45am today.

Police outside a property Belverdere Road, Sunderland, where a woman has fallen from a window.

A cordon was put in place around the building this morning and police officers remain at the scene as inquiries continue.

North East Ambulance Service sent two double crewed ambulances, a hazardous area response team vehicle and an air ambulance doctor, who arrived via a car.

Those living close by to where the woman fell spoke of their shock.

One man, who did not want to be named, said: "A lot of rumours are going around about what happened and you hope the woman is OK because it's a big height to fall from."

The man also voiced wider concerns about the area, saying: "To be honest it's becoming a bad area and getting worse.

"There are problems with drug dealers fighting in the street. Things don't seem to be getting better at all."

A 60-year-old man who lives in a flat close to where the woman fell said: "I heard the sirens this morning but I was in bed at the time.

"Then when I got up I saw the police tape around the door.

"I don't know the people who live there. There are loads of flats inside the building anyway so there's a lot of people.

"I think it's a nice place around here, it's a great place to live and it's pretty peaceful.

"But I wouldn't say it's close-knit, people tend to keep themselves to themselves."

A woman who did not want to be named said: "I live a few hundred yards away and I'd say there aren't many problems.

"There are a lot of rented properties so people move in and out a lot.

"It's not what you expect to hear happening."

Following the incident a spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At about 6.45am this morning police received a report from the ambulance service that a woman had fallen from the second floor window of an address on Claremont Terrace in Sunderland.

"The woman has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and police remain in the area to carry out inquiries into the circumstances around the incident."