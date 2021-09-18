Symbolic to all Sunderland AFC fans, Republica’s ‘Ready To Go’ was the run out music for the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light for many years.

It was so loved that the band even played at the venue in 1999 – the season that SAFC were promoted to the Premier League on then record breaking points.

The band were due to play the One Love Festival at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, September 19, however the event has now been postponed until next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Republica played at the Stadium of Light in May 1999.

She said: “To play at the Stadium of Light and getting to meet the likes of Bob Murray, Peter Reid, Kevin Phillips and Kevin Ball, it was one of the greatest moments of our lives.

"For generations of season ticket holders to all know the song and have it connected to memories that could mean so much to them, it’s just amazing.

"Even to this day, I still speak to Sunderland fans on social media and I can’t thank them enough for their support, it just shows how much a song can actually mean to someone.

Saffron now works as a frontline healthcare worker and is still performing with Republica.

"Despite us not being from Sunderland, so many people have told me that we are honorary mackems.”

As well as still performing and writing music for Republica, Saffron works full time as a mental health and social care worker for complex health disorders.

She added: “It has been heartbreaking over the course of the pandemic but obviously it is just one of these things that no one saw coming.

"I’ve worked throughout it and some weeks I’ve been doing around 50 hours so it has been very tough.

"But at the same time, I’m happy that I’ve been available to be there for others and to be able to look after those who need my help the most.

"I really hope that the idea of increased communication and community can carry on as a positive to come out of the pandemic.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.