Relief, joy and preparation: Sunderland praised by councillor for securing spot in play-off final at Wembley

The deputy leader of Sunderland City Council has heaped praise on the Black Cats as they prepare for another trip to the capital next weekend.

Sunderland secured a spot in the League One play-off final and will face either Charlton or Doncaster at Wembley on May 26.

Councillor Michael Mordey, Deputy Leader at Sunderland City Council.

As the city comes down from the post-match high of Thursday night, Deputy Council Leader Michael Mordey has congratulated the team on its success.

In a statement released today, he looked towards bigger and brighter things for SAFC in the future.

Read more: The inside story of Sunderland's memorable Portsmouth triumph

Coun Mordey said: " As a city we’re all very proud of our city’s sporting heritage and our club’s many achievements.



"It’s been something of a marathon with all these fixtures against Portsmouth.

"I share the relief and joy of all fans that we’ve now brought these to a successful close with the right result.



"Yes, I watched it on TV, as did so many others, and well done to all.

Related content: Watch the glorious full-time scenes among Sunderland fans at Fratton Park





"A special thanks and mention must also go to the fans who travelled all the way to Portsmouth.



"I know everyone at the club is preparing for the next match so let’s all back them and show our support as we look to seeing our club moving onwards and upwards.



"Ha’way the Lads!"