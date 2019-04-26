'Red and white, through and through' - your tribute to Sunderland fan Ernie Jones after death at 103

Echo readers have been sharing their messages of love and support for Sunderland's oldest fan, who has passed away.

Ernie Jones, who was 103, died on Wednesday following a period of ill health.

Ernie celebrating his 103rd birthday at the Fans Museum in Sunderland.

Attending his first Sunderland match at the age of eight, he continued to support the Black Cats up until the end, even listening to his team take on Peterborough on Monday night on the radio.

He has been remembered as a special and inspirational man by his family, friends and the club he loved. His funeral details are yet to be announced.

Here are some of your messages of condolence from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Jamie Priestley: "RIP Ernie - red and white through and through."

Paul N Gemma Palin: "My mam lived with Ernie in a independent living accommodation he was the nicest man you will ever meet. He [saved] coins for my son and gave him them every Saturday when he went to visit RIP lovely man thinking of your family at this sad time."

Emma Olsen: "Thinking of all family and friends at this sad time, I've heard a lot of great stories."

Adam Reynolds: "Red and white till he died ... true support that! RIP."

Phill Tee: "Lucky bloke got to see Sunderland winning top flight titles. RIP Ernie, after a century of watching our lot you deserve a rest sir."

Read more: He was Sunderland 'til he died - tributes to Black Cats' oldest fan Ernie Jones



Derek Smith: "Sad to hear this. Condolences from NUFC."

Andrew Stuart Neil: "Rest in peace so very sad."

Courtney Gardiner: "Proud granddaughter."

Carole Ann Mitchell: "God bless thinking of family and friends at this very sad time."

Pauline Bowden Peel: "He was a very quiet and gentle man but a great man. RIP dad. Love you."