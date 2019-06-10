Thousands of hungry customers helped some traders at the first Seaham Food Festival sell a weekend’s worth of produce in a single day.

The town hosted its inaugural food festival on Sunday, June 9.

There were a whole host of tasty treats on offer across the festival's stalls.

It was due to be a two-day event and start on Saturday, June 8, but the torrential rain and strong winds caused by Storm Miguel forced organisers to cancel the first day.

But punters made up for it on Sunday, with almost 15,000 peckish punters heading along to day two to sample what was on show.

Coun Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County Council, said: “Seaham was the ideal choice for a new food festival and I am delighted so many people have come along today and helped make the event such a success.

“The town has benefited from significant regeneration, with more to come, boosting the town and county’s east coast economy. Local businesses will benefit further from the high turnout today and the event will encourage people to return to the town again and again.”

The sun was shining as Seaham Food Festival took place on Sunday, June 9.

There were more than 100 traders serving up exotic street food and speciality ingredients and open-air cookery demonstrations.

This Morning’s resident chef Phil Vickery was in the tent, alongside seafood specialists the Crabstock Boys and Seaham Hall’s top chef John Carlo Arrojo.

Masterchef presenter John Torode was set to appear on the festival’s first day.

Sadly this did not go ahead due to the weather.

Phil Vickery added: “I’ve had a brilliant day. Seaham is a beautiful place and it’s been fantastic to share my passion for cooking with so many people.”

Seaham Food Festival, organised by Durham County Council, is one of a number of events taking place in 2019, with the #Durham19 campaign encouraging people to spread the word about the county’s rich cultural offering.

It follows Bishop Auckland Food Festival, which boosted the town’s economy by millions of pounds since its launch almost a decade ago.

Cllr Joy Allen, Cabinet member for transformation, culture and tourism, said: “It’s wonderful that so many families and friends have come together to experience the sights, sounds and, most importantly, tastes of Seaham Food Festival.”