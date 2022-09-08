Queen Elizabeth II: Period of national mourning following Queen's death at 96 as King Charles III becomes next Monarch
The United Kingdom is in a period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty the Queen at the age 96.
The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8 following an earlier update about concerns for her health.
Her Majesty the Queen has ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.
For the 70 years of her reign, she’s been an anchor and focus for so many people during periods of change and unrest.
Her accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (George VI), with a coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.
In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.
But the milestone was recognised without her “strength and stay” Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. He passed away in April 2021, two months shy of his 100th birthday.
The royal couple were married for more than 70 years.
The nation has united in mourning as countless tributes are paid to Queen Elizabeth II, with people and organisations alike recognising her unwavering determination to serve.
Her son Charles, whose new title has been confirmed as King Charles III, will now serve as monarch – our first King in more than 70 years.
Paying tribute to his mother, he said: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
You can read tributes following the Queen’s passing and updates on what happens next below.
Last updated: Thursday, 08 September, 2022, 21:45
Queen Elizabeth II: Thank you, Ma’am, for your lifetime of service to us all.
Tributes have been paid en masse to the duty and dedication to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96. Her accession to the throne came when she was just 25 - and for more than 70 years since, she has given her everything to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.
We are now in a period of national mourning, with more details to become clear and many updates to follow in the coming days. We will keep you informed of the key information as it becomes available.
To Our Queen and the Royal Family; our thoughts are with you at this time of sadness. Her son Charles - now to be King Charles III - is our new monarch.
A smile we were lucky to see for more than 70 years
Queen Elizabeth II had such a sense of duty to her country and her people. She reigned for more than seven decades - and worked with the interests of her people at heart for even longer than that.
Thursday, September 8, 2022 will remain a stand-out date in British history as the nation came together to look back on a remarkable life and service from our Queen.
A guiding light, a leader, a monarch, a mother and a grandmother.
More information on what happens next will become available throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. We’ll share details here in due course.
What will happen in Parliament?
The House of Commons will sit at noon on Friday for MPs to pay tribute to the Queen in a session due to last until 10pm.
There will also be a rare Saturday sitting, where senior MPs will take the oath to King Charles III from 2pm, with tributes continuing again until 10pm.
One of the first acts of the new monarch
One of the first acts of the new monarch – whose title has been confirmed by the Prime Minister as King Charles III – was to speak of his grief and highlight the “respect and deep affection” in which the Queen was “so widely held”.
Charles said in a written statement: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.
“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”
Further details on the Great North Run this weekend
Organisers of the Great North Run have said a decision on the main race will be made on Friday, September 9.
The Great North 5K was originally slated to be held on Friday evening, but it has now been confirmed the event will be cancelled, following the death of the Queen.
Tributes continue at Balmoral
Mourners gather laying flowers outside Balmoral following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: PA.
Sunderland College pays tribute
Cleveland Police statement
Police officers, staff and volunteers working for Cleveland Police are extremely saddened to hear of the sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today, Thursday 8th September.
On hearing of the passing of Her Majesty, Chief Constable Mark Webster said: “The Queen has been a faithful and steadfast leader during her long reign and people looked to her as a beacon of strength and guidance during challenging and uncertain times.
“As servants of the Crown, it is a poignant moment for the policing family to hear of her passing and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with The Royal Family during this time. Our flags will be flown at half-mast to mark the national period of mourning.
“We are all saddened by the death of Her Majesty and our teams will be supporting local people and communities to connect in the days and weeks ahead to mark this moment in history.”
Television scheduling changes
ITV has announced its scheduling changes for overnight and September 9 following the death of the Queen.
The broadcaster said it will be showing continuous news coverage through the night which will look back at the Queen’s life and her reign, including her decades of service to the country.
Their coverage includes a special ITV News at Ten at 10pm and at 11pm they will broadcast Queen Elizabeth II, an obituary programme narrated by presenter Mary Nightingale.
On September 9, Good Morning Britain will air from 6am-9am, hosted by Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard. At 9am, there will be an extended ITV News special, with another programme at 8:30pm called Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign, to be presented by Jonathan Dimbleby.
ITV News At Ten then airs at 10pm.