The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8 following an earlier update about concerns for her health.

Her Majesty the Queen has ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.

For the 70 years of her reign, she’s been an anchor and focus for so many people during periods of change and unrest.

Her Majesty the Queen is Britain's longest-serving Monarch, with an extraordinary reign of more than 70 years. Picture: Andrew Matthews/AFP via Getty Images.

Her accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (George VI), with a coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.

In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.

But the milestone was recognised without her “strength and stay” Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. He passed away in April 2021, two months shy of his 100th birthday.

The royal couple were married for more than 70 years.

Her Majesty the Queen pictured during the Trooping the Colour parade in June 2022, as celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee took place. Picture: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

The nation has united in mourning as countless tributes are paid to Queen Elizabeth II, with people and organisations alike recognising her unwavering determination to serve.

Her son Charles, whose new title has been confirmed as King Charles III, will now serve as monarch – our first King in more than 70 years.

Paying tribute to his mother, he said: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”