The council has commented on Friday, December 24, that work is underway to identify how the glass facade of the Propellers of the City sculpture in Keel Square has been damaged.

Images show that a plastic sheet has been placed over the glass while the council assesses the damage and ensures that the area is safe to members of the public.

A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: “Regrettably, the glass facade of the Propellers of the City sculpture in Keel Square has been damaged.

“The council is ensuring the area is made safe and we will work with partner agencies to identify what has happened and assess the repairs that will need to be undertaken."

A plastic covering has been placed on the glass while repair work can be assessed.

