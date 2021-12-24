Propellers of the City sculpture in Sunderland's Keel Square damaged
Sunderland City Council are working to identify what has happened to a sculpture in the city centre’s Keel Square.
The council has commented on Friday, December 24, that work is underway to identify how the glass facade of the Propellers of the City sculpture in Keel Square has been damaged.
The sculpture, which was unveiled in 2015, features photos of many people who worked in the city’s shipyards.
Images show that a plastic sheet has been placed over the glass while the council assesses the damage and ensures that the area is safe to members of the public.
A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: “Regrettably, the glass facade of the Propellers of the City sculpture in Keel Square has been damaged.
“The council is ensuring the area is made safe and we will work with partner agencies to identify what has happened and assess the repairs that will need to be undertaken."