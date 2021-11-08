Producers of Riverdance announced the last minute cancellation of the performance at the Sunderland Empire theatre just after midday on Saturday, November 6.

An urgent message was posted on the Empire’s Facebook page and an email was sent out to inform ticket holders that producers had postponed the performance.

The statement, which was sent out just two hours before the matinee performance was due to begin, explained that the cancellation was in reference to safety and welfare issues.

No further explanation has yet been given.

Theatre-goers reacted online with many feeling ‘angry’ and ‘disappointed’ as some had travelled from around the country just to see the show.

The announcement from producers which was posted on the Sunderland Empire Facebook page on Saturday said: “Unfortunately the scheduled performances of Riverdance today (Sat 6 Nov) have been postponed.

"The safety and welfare of our cast, crew and fans are our ultimate priority and we look forward to returning to perform very soon.

“Ticketholders are asked not to do anything at this time and will be contacted direct with further details. Information on rescheduled performances will be announced soon. We apologise for the late notice and any inconvenience caused."

The Echo contacted the Sunderland Empire for a further update but it said the statement remains that it was the producer's decision to postpone the performances.

