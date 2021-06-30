Luciano Ristorante celebrates 30 years of business.

Luciano's on High Street West in Sunderland has marked 30 years of business as brothers Habib Farahi, 66 and Masoud Farahi, 58 celebrate their successful ownership.

The brothers, who are originally from Persia, say the last 30 years have been full of ‘crazy times’ but they have ‘enjoyed’ building their Italian business.

Masoud first launched the restaurant in 1991 after approaching the owner about the building that had been empty for around four years before being joined by his brother Habib.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luciano Ristorante brothers from left Habib and Masud Farahi have been celebrating 30 years of ownership.

The Farahi’s say their business was build after Masoud began to ‘learn the trade’ while working in an Italian restaurant as a student.

Habib said: “We have a good customer base and many customers who visited when we first opened are still visiting now – We have seen four generations of customers so it’s nice to have a sense of community.

"We have made mistakes over the years but you learn from them and that’s what makes a good business.”

Luciano Ristorante brothers from left Habib and Masud Farahi celebrate 30 year anniversary.

Several members of staff who were employed by the brothers during the first few years of the business are still working at the eatery – this includes a chef who has been part of the team ‘since day one’.

Habib added: “We have a great team of staff and many have never left us – Our one chefs who has been with us from day one has aged but is still the same!

"We’ve had ups and downs but we’ve all worked hard and we have managed to improve over the years so I’d say it’s been a successful 30 years.”

The Italian restaurant closed for several weeks when the pandemic hit before offering a takeaway service.

Habib and his brother also own Luciano’s Bar and Bistro in Peterlee which was opened three years ago as an expansion on the Sunderland establishment.

The brothers say they used the pandemic to carry out a refurbishment and redesign of the eatery which customers ‘loved’.

Habib said: “Lockdown was tough and the industry was hit hard but we have managed to get through it.

"We’ve enjoyed the last 30 years and we love chatting and socialising with customers – Here’s to many more happy, successful years.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.