City centre bar Halo managed to raise a total of £576 for mental health charity MIND after a night of fundraising on Friday, September 24.

The night featured raffles, prizes and a bake sale to raise the funds, with plenty turning up to support a worthwhile cause.

MIND is a charity close to the heart of Halo staff, and owners of the bar also donated 5% of the night's profits to the fundraising.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halo Bar and Kitchen, Sunderland

Manager at Halo Bar and Kitchen, James Adams, said: “It was a really good night. There was a really positive atmosphere and everyone enjoyed themselves. We really smashed it and it was great to everyone coming together for a good cause.

“The staff are all delighted with how it went and everyone is so glad we could do something to support a good cause close to the heart of many of us.”

This was the first charity night held at Halo, but after its success, staff are keen to make a fundraising night a monthly event in order to support a number of worthwhile causes.

James added: “Mental health is a massive issue and something everyone can be affected by at some point. Personally I’ve used MIND before and know how important of a service they provide.

Raffle prizes on offer from the Halo charity night

“Especially after lockdown we’re all coming back out into the world and that affects everyone differently, so we wanted to raise some money and awareness for MIND and what they do.

“We’re all really keen to do something like this again for a few different charities and there’s a lot of good ideas being thrown out and suggested by the staff on what we can do next.”

Taking over the site of former Bud Bigalows in Low Row, Halo offers an array of drinks, cocktails and food, with stone-baked pizzas, burgers, wings, tacos, sharing platters and more.

Halo charity night for MIND

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.