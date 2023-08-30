Police seek help to find missing Sunderland man
Police are appealing to the public to help them find a missing Wearside man.
Adam Glover, 32, of Pallion, was most recently seen in the Walker area of Newcastle yesterday afternoon – which was Tuesday, August 29.
Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Adam is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and with short brown hair.
Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call Northumbria Police on 101 as soon as possible.