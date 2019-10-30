Police searching for missing teenage girl last seen boarding bus confirm she has been found

Jessica Kennedy, who is also known as Paige.

Jessica Kennedy had not been seen since getting on a bus from Newcastle, to Durham City at yesterday, Tuesday, October 29, sparking an appeal to trace her.

Durham Constabulary say the 16-year-old from Coventry, who is also known as Paige, had been attending an appointment in Newcastle when she went missing.