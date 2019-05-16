Police say thank you for help after pensioner missing from hospital is found

Police who said they were "growing increasingly concerned" after an elderly woman went missing from hospital have confirmed she has been found.

Margaret Iley, 71, left the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Gateshead, sparking an appeal for help from Northumbria Police.

The force has now said she has been traced.

A spokesperson said: "Missing 71-year-old Margaret Iley who went missing earlier this morning has been found fit and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and helped bring her home."