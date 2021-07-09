James Malone was last seen around 10.15am on Sunday when he was playing with his father Ian Malone, 44, near an address in Rowlands Gill, Gateshead.

Northumbria Police have been carrying out enquiries to find Ian and James but have been unable to trace their whereabouts.

Earlier this week detectives released images of Ian but now they have released a picture of James, and CCTV footage of the pair in Rowlands Gill on Sunday, July 4.

He said: “Our top priority is the welfare of Ian and James and the focus of our investigation is making sure we can locate them safe and well.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries in recent days but know that assistance from the public could be crucial to tracing their whereabouts.

“We are now in a position to release an image of James and are today also releasing some CCTV footage that shows the pair together after their disappearance.

“A number of people have already called us with information, and we are following up on every lead, but we still need anyone with information to come forward.

“If you think you have seen Ian and James in recent days, or could help us trace their whereabouts, then please get in touch with us immediately.”

Ian is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, slight build and with mousey brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket, jeans and trainers.

James is described as having curly, auburn hair and was last seen wearing a rust coloured t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting NP-20210704-0851.

You can also report information anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

