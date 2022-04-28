Loading...

Police plea to trace teenager with Peterlee links who was last seen in Hartlepool area

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy with links to Peterlee who was last seen in the Hartlepool area on Wednesday afternoon.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 1:32 pm

Police are appealing to trace missing 14-year-old Bailey Frank.

Officers believe the teenager has links to the Horden/Blackhall/Peterlee area and have asked anyone who may have seen him to call 101.

Cleveland Police have said that Bailey was last seen in the Hartlepool area between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday, April 27.

The force said: “Bailey is described as being a white male with a fair complexion and mousy brown curly hair.

“A description of Bailey’s clothing is not available at this time.

“Officers believe Bailey has links to the Horden/Blackhall/Peterlee area.

“Officers would ask anyone who may have seen him, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting ref 070387.”

