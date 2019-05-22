Police on scene as hundreds of people evacuated from npower call centre after 'suspicious package' found

A Wearside call centre has been evacuated after a "suspicious package" was found on the site.

Police are on the scene at npower's Rainton House building in Cygnet Way, Rainton Bridge, Houghton,

Hundreds of people work at the site and have been told to leave the premises.

Npower has confirmed that a suspicious package was found and staff evacuated at 10.30am.

A spokeswoman for the company said: "We can confirm that a potentially suspicious package was identified at npower’s Rainton House this morning.

"Following normal procedures, the building was immediately evacuated at 10.30am and the appropriate emergency services were called to investigate.

"While investigations continue, the safety of our staff remains our absolute priority.”

One woman said a relative who works at the business sent her a text saying: "We’ve been evacuated not a fire alarm.

"Voice came on the tannoy saying not a drill, exit through front stairs not back."

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police confirmed that police are currently on the scene after the building was evacuated but was unable to provide more details at present.