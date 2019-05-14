Police officers donate dozens of school uniforms to support disadvantaged families in Sunderland

Kind-hearted police officers have donated dozens of school uniforms to help disadvantaged families across Sunderland.

Over the last month, PC Neill Overton and PC Dan Armstrong have asked officers in Southern Area Command to donate clothes and uniforms still in good condition that their own children have grown out of.

The pair came up with the initiative to help families in the local area who may be finding it difficult to afford school clothes for their children on top of other household expenses.

The response was overwhelming and they soon became inundated with donations, as officers based in Sunderland and South Tyneside brought in items of clothing, uniform and toiletries to be passed on to families going through financial difficulty.

PC Overton and PC Armstrong recently visited Dame Dorothy Primary School in Monkwearmouth to deliver the donated goods, which will be distributed by staff to local families in need.

“By working in the local community, we know that some families can struggle to find the money to buy new uniforms for their children on top of all their other expenses,” PC Overton said.

“So we wanted to make a difference and see if we could encourage officers to bring in clothes that may no longer fit their children or any used uniforms that are lying around the house picking up dust.

“A small gesture can sometimes go a long way, and we were overwhelmed by the response that we received from our colleagues.

“As a result, we were delighted to head into one of our local schools last week and present the items to staff, who can ensure they reach members of our community who need them most.”

Iain Wilson, headteacher at Dame Dorothy Primary School, thanked police for the 'kind and generous act'.

“We have excellent links with our local police officers going back over many years,” Mr Wilson said.

“The children love it when they come along to school to help out at events or deliver safety messages.

“This kind and generous act is most welcome and it will be well-received by families in our school community who may need some extra support.”