Northumbria police are keen to locate missing Edwin Loughlin who has been missing from his home in East Rainton since 9.15pm last night (Wednesday, May 4).

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and asks anyone who has seen Edwin or has any information about his whereabouts to contact police via the Tell Us Something pages on the website, or contact 101, quoting reference NP-20220504-1055.