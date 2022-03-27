Loading...

Police launch appeal to find missing 75-year-old man from Sunderland

Officers are appealing to the public to help find a missing 75-year-old man who was last seen leaving a Sunderland address.

By Georgina Cutler
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 10:56 am

Police are keen to locate missing William Lee who was last seen leaving Bleasdale Crescent, Penshaw at around 9.30am on Saturday, March 26.

William is described as being 5'6, very slim, short brown hair that is going grey.

Officers say he was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms that have two black stripes down each side, blue trainers with a white sole and a burgundy jumper.

William Lee.

The 75-year-old is also described as having dark tanned skin and green ink faded tattoos on his forearms.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.

Have you seen William?

