Police are keen to locate missing William Lee who was last seen leaving Bleasdale Crescent, Penshaw at around 9.30am on Saturday, March 26.

William is described as being 5'6, very slim, short brown hair that is going grey.

Officers say he was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms that have two black stripes down each side, blue trainers with a white sole and a burgundy jumper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Lee.

The 75-year-old is also described as having dark tanned skin and green ink faded tattoos on his forearms.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.