Police investigation continues into death of Sunderland man in Australia

An inquest into the death of a man who died in Australia has been adjourned as a police investigation into his death continues.

Christopher Neil Howarth, 42, died in the Queensland area of the country on October 22 last year.

Senior Coroner Derek Winter.

An inquest was formally opened into his death in December by Sunderland Coroner Derek Winter.

At a shorting hearing at the city’s coroner’s court at Sunderland Civic Centre, Mr Winter said he was unable to carry out a final inquest in the case at this stage and would have to adjourn the hearing until later this year.

Mr Winter said: “Mr Howarth died in Queensland, Australia, in October last year.

“He was repatriated to this area shortly after his death.

“I opened his inquest on December 6 and adjourned it to May 9 in expectation that an investigation would be completed.

“But I am informed that it is still ongoing.

“I intend to adjourn the case until July 25 at 11am.”