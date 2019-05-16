Police evacuate area as firefighters tackle large blaze at industrial estate

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a large blaze at an industrial estate.

An evacuation is underway on South West Industrial Estate in Peterlee as fire crews tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for the police force said: "We are currently working with fire dealing with a large fire on South West Industrial Estate, Peterlee evacuation is currently on going the incident will have a large impact on the road network in the area and advice is given to avoid the area if possible."

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service has urged residents to avoid the area as crews deal with the large fire at the industrial estate.

A number of fire engines are currently at the scene of the blaze.

Witnesses say they have heard and seen gas canisters exploding as crews tackle the blaze which is believed to have started at around 6pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We are currently in attendance at a large fire on South West Industrial Estate, Peterlee, we have a number of appliances in attendance please avoid the area if possible."