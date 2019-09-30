Police confirm no third party involvement after body of man was found in Herrington Park

Police investigating the death of a man who was found near Herrington Country Park say there was no third party involvement.

By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 30th September 2019, 11:09 am
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 11:53 am
Chislehurst Road

Officers were called to a site at to Chislehurst Road, near Herrington Country Park, shortly after 7am on Saturday, September 28.

The body of a 31-year-old man was found and his next of kin have been informed.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.15am on Saturday (September 28), police were called to a site near Herrington Country Park after receiving a report of concern for a male.

“Officers attended and found the body of a man. His next of kin have been notified and a formal identification process was launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“There is not believed to have been any third party involvement and a report has been made for the coroner.”

Residents have spoken of their shock and condolences have been shared on social media.