Police confirm no third party involvement after body of man was found in Herrington Park
Police investigating the death of a man who was found near Herrington Country Park say there was no third party involvement.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 11:09 am
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 11:53 am
Officers were called to a site at to Chislehurst Road, near Herrington Country Park, shortly after 7am on Saturday, September 28.
The body of a 31-year-old man was found and his next of kin have been informed.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.15am on Saturday (September 28), police were called to a site near Herrington Country Park after receiving a report of concern for a male.
“Officers attended and found the body of a man. His next of kin have been notified and a formal identification process was launched.
“There is not believed to have been any third party involvement and a report has been made for the coroner.”