Police confirm missing man Andrew Tumilty has been found safe and well
A man who was missing from home for more than 24 hours has been found safe.
By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:28 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 1:44 pm
Durham Constabulary appealed for help to trace Andrew Tumilty last night, Friday, April 1.
The 33-year-old had last been last seen in The Avenues area of Chester-le-Street at about 10.30am the previous day.
Police were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and asked the public to help trace him.
The force confirmed on its social media this morning that he had been found safe and well.