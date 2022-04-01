Police confirm missing man Andrew Tumilty has been found safe and well

Durham Constabulary appealed for help to trace Andrew Tumilty last night, Friday, April 1.

The 33-year-old had last been last seen in The Avenues area of Chester-le-Street at about 10.30am the previous day.

Police were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and asked the public to help trace him.

The force confirmed on its social media this morning that he had been found safe and well.

Police have confirmed Andrew Tumilty has been found safe and well

