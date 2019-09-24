Police confirm investigation into video of Sunderland fans singing about death of Gary Speed
A video of Sunderland fans singing about the death of Gary Speed is at the centre of a police inquiry.
Northumbria Police has confirmed it is looking into the clip, which emerged over the weekend and features a group of Sunderland fans on a bus singing a chant about the former Newcastle United player and Wales manager, who died in November 2011.
Sunderland AFC owner Stewart Donald has already condemned the “shocking” actions of those involved and said he was not afraid to call out the poor behaviour of fans.
He added: “I have seen it and I absolutely gutted.
“It is unacceptable, unjustifiable, wrong, hurtful and embarrassing.
“Gary Speed’s poor family deserve support and understanding and to abuse such a tragic event is simply wrong and sick.
“I’m sorry and I’m on it.”
In the wake of the tweet, which was posted yesterday, Monday, September 23, the club issued a statement.
It said: “We were made aware of this incident via social media and naturally the club does not condone such behaviour.
“These individuals most certainly do not represent Sunderland AFC and its supporters.
“As a club we will conduct an investigation into the matter and the police have also been made aware.”
Now Northumbria Police has said officers are looking into the matter.
A force spokesman said: “We have been made aware of the video in question and the matter is being looked into.”