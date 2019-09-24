Northumbria Police has confirmed it is carrying out an inquiry into the video clip.

Northumbria Police has confirmed it is looking into the clip, which emerged over the weekend and features a group of Sunderland fans on a bus singing a chant about the former Newcastle United player and Wales manager, who died in November 2011.

He added: “I have seen it and I absolutely gutted.

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has condemned the video after it emerged on social media. Photo credit should read Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

“It is unacceptable, unjustifiable, wrong, hurtful and embarrassing.

“Gary Speed’s poor family deserve support and understanding and to abuse such a tragic event is simply wrong and sick.

“I’m sorry and I’m on it.”

It said: “We were made aware of this incident via social media and naturally the club does not condone such behaviour.

“These individuals most certainly do not represent Sunderland AFC and its supporters.

“As a club we will conduct an investigation into the matter and the police have also been made aware.”

Now Northumbria Police has said officers are looking into the matter.