Police chief constable raises thousands of pounds for charity in tandem skydive alongside Red Devils

A top police officer has raised thousands of pounds for a worthy causes after taking part in a charity skydive event.

Durham's Chief Constable Mike Barton took the plunge in a tandem skydive with the Red Devils at the Old Sarum Airfield, near Salisbury, to raise money for the Police Treatment Centres.

Chief constable Mike Barton during his charity skydive.

He has raised more than £2,630 for the charity, which looks after thousands of injured and ill police officers every year.

Mr Barton said: “Wow. It was like being fired out of a gun for the first 50 seconds followed by floating on the breeze like a leaf.

"It was an utterly bizarre contrast and an utterly unforgettable three minutes.

“Can I thank everybody for their generosity – it has been a long time coming because the weather gods have prevented me from doing it for about two years now.

Chief constable Mike Barton, right, after he had completed his skydive.

“At least I have survived it unscathed.

"I suppose it would have been ironic if I had broken an ankle and then had to go to the Police Treatment Centre to spend some of the money I had raised.”