Police appeal to find missing Sunderland man Jason Cross

Police searching for missing Sunderland man Jason Cross are appealing to the public for their help.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read

Jason, 34, was last seen in the South View Terrace area of Houghtonat around 3.30pm on Saturday, May 13.

He has not been heard from since and police are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Northumbria Police say searches have been ongoing to locate Jason and ensure that he is safe and well – and officers are now asking anybody who thinks they may have seen him to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: “Jason is described as a white male of slim build, around 5ft11 in height, has dark mousey brown hair often worn in a top knot pony tail with a short brown beard.

“He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with red writing across the chest, with dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with a white sole. Jason also has a tattoo of red and yellow roses on his left forearm, along with the word ‘cross’.

“Jason, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to call 101 immediately quoting log NP-20230513-1282.”

