Police appeal for help to trace missing Sunderland woman
Police searching for a missing Sunderland woman have appealed to the public for information.
By Kevin Clark
Monday, 16th September 2019, 13:48 pm
Sarah Bell, 38, was last seen leaving an address on Stockton Road at lunchtime on Wednesday, September 11, and has not been seen since then.
Officers have been trying to trace her but are now growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and have issued a CCTV image as part of an appeal for help from the public.
Sarah, who lives in Sunderland at present but has spent most of her life in the Newcastle and Gateshead areas, is described as white with long brown hair, blue eyes and around 5’5 in height.
When last seen, she was wearing a navy hoodie, light-coloured skinny jeans and trainers.
Sarah, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 0163601.