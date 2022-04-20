Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Chapman, 58, who is described as a white male with a stocky build, black hair and glasses, was last seen at around 7am on Monday (April 18) morning, in the Broadmayne Avenue area of Sunderland, but has not been heard from since.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “This is highly out of character for Graeme and his family and officers are growing increasingly concerned.

Graeme is described as a white male, of stocky build, 5ft 11in in height with black hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a red coat with a grey panel on the front, mid blue jeans and dark footwear.