Police appeal for help to find missing man who may appear 'lost or confused'

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 72-year-old man who has problems with his memory and may appear 'lost or confused'.

George Dodds was reported missing at about 6.50pm yesterday after leaving his home on Woodlands View in Cleadon at about 1pm.

Inquiries to try and locate him are ongoing but police and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Officers have now released a picture of George in the hope that someone may have seen him since his disappearance.

"They say that George has problems with his memory and may appear lost or confused.

"He is described as white, of thing built and with short white hair. He was wearing a dark puffa jackets, blue trousers, dark shoes and a black beanie hat.

"Anyone who may be able to assist police in locating him is asked to call 101 quoting log 901 25/04/19."