Police appeal for help in tracking missing Sunderland man last seen on Monday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are searching for Anthony Christopher, 34, who was last seen leaving his home in Houghton at around 9am on Monday, but has been unreachable since.

Anthony’s family are Northumbria Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and appealing for public help in tracking him.

Anthony is described as being 5ft 10in in height, of a medium build, with a shaved head and a rose tattoo on his neck.

Anthony Christopher, 34

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...