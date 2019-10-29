Police appeal to find missing Sunderland woman Hilda Robertson
Police have appealed for help to trace an elderly woman missing from Sunderland.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 8:23 pm
Eighty-year-old Hilda Robertson was last seen on the No 12 bus near to St Matthews Church in Silksworth Road at around 5.30pm this afternoon, Tuesday, October 29.
She is described as being 5ft 9ins tall, of thin build, and was wearing glasses and a dark coat when she was last spotted.Anyone who has seen her should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 876 291019.